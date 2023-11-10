Biocon Q2 net profit zooms over two-fold to Rs 173 crore

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Biotechnology major Biocon on Friday said its consolidated net profit rose an over two-fold to Rs 173 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2023.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 82 crore for the July-September period of the last fiscal.

Total income rose to Rs 3,620 crore for the second quarter as against Rs 2,384 crore in the year-ago period, Biocon Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of the company on Friday ended 0.11 per cent higher at Rs 227.35 apiece on the BSE. PTI MSS SHW