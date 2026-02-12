Biocon Q3 net profit surges over 5-fold to Rs 144 cr

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Biocon on Thursday reported over five-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 144 crore for the third quarter ended December 2025, driven by gains in generics and biosimilar business verticals.

The Bengaluru-based firm posted a net profit of Rs 25 crore for the same quarter of the last fiscal.

The revenue increased to Rs 4,173 crore for the period under review against Rs 3,821 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.

The company said its board has now granted in-principle approval to acquire the remaining 2 per cent of Biocon Biologics Ltd's (BBL) paid-up equity share capital on a fully diluted basis from employees of the group.

The consideration for such acquisition of the BBL shares from the employees and other shareholders will be discharged by way of preferential allotment of the equity shares, it added.

"This quarter marks the culmination of several strategic steps that have created a stronger and simpler group structure," Biocon Group Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw stated.

The USD 1 billion raised cumulatively through two QIPs within a span of eight months demonstrates robust and sustained investor confidence in our overall business growth and direction, she added.

"The settlement of structured debt obligations earlier this year significantly strengthened our balance sheet, with an improvement in the consolidated debt-to-EBITDA ratio. This will improve PBT margins going forward, with the full impact of reduced interest costs of Rs 300 crore annually expected to be reflected in FY27," Mazumdar-Shaw stated.

Biocon shares on Thursday ended 0.15 per cent down at Rs 375.25 apiece on BSE. PTI MSS BAL BAL