Biocon Q4 net profit falls 57 pc to Rs 136 cr; revenue at Rs 3,966 cr

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) Biotech firm Biocon on Thursday reported a 57 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 136 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2024 on account of higher expenses.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 313 crore in the January-March quarter of the last fiscal.

Total revenue rose marginally to Rs 3,966 crore in the fourth quarter compared with Rs 3,929 crore in the year-ago period, Biocon said in a statement.

The company said its total expenses rose to Rs 3,635 crore in the fourth quarter from Rs 3,389 crore in the same period of FY23.

For the year ended on March 31, 2024, the company said its consolidated net profit rose to Rs 1,022 crore as against Rs 463 crore a year ago.

Total revenue rose to Rs 15,621 crore for the last fiscal as against Rs 11,550 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal.

"Q4FY24 performance was strongly led by Biologics that delivered the promised billion-dollar annual revenue milestone marking the successful transition of the biosimilars acquisition from Viatris," Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said.

Increased market shares of key products in the US, Europe and emerging markets coupled with significant volume growth were the highlights of the biosimilars business the quarter, she added.

"During the year, we reduced our acquisition debt. We also entered into a long-term strategic collaboration to distribute our products in India while retaining exclusive supply rights," Biocon Biologics Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Shreehas Tambe said.

FY24 has been a transformational year as the company leverages its expanded global reach to address patient needs globally and unlock value for the benefit of all stakeholders, he added.

The company's board has recommended a final dividend of 50 paise per share of face value of Rs 5 each for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024.

Biocon shares on Thursday settled 1.81 per cent lower at Rs 305.90 apiece on the BSE. PTI MSS SHW