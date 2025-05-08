Biocon Q4 profit rises two-fold to Rs 344 cr

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Biotech firm Biocon on Thursday said its consolidated net profit surged over two-fold to Rs 344 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025 aided by robust sales across business verticals.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 136 crore in the January-March period of the preceding fiscal.

Total revenue rose to Rs 4,454 crore in the latest fourth quarter as compared to Rs 3,966 crore in the year-ago period, Biocon Ltd said in a statement.

For the year ended March 31, 2025, the company said its net profit declined to Rs 1,013 crore as compared to Rs 1,022 crore in FY24, it added.

Total revenue rose to Rs 16,470 crore in FY25 as compared to Rs 15,621 crore recorded in FY24, the company said.

"The Biocon Group ended the year with a strong performance across its businesses," Biocon Group Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said.

FY25 has been a year of consolidation and transition, she stated.

"We are now on a path of accelerating growth with a commitment to innovation, digital augmentation and operational excellence," Mazumdar-Shaw said.

The company said its board recommended a final dividend of 10 per cent, Re 0.5 per share of face value of Rs 5 each for the financial year ended March 2025.

Peter Bains has been appointed as a full-time CEO & Managing Director at Syngene International, and has hence stepped down from the role of Group CEO of Biocon with effect from April 1, 2025, it added.

The company said its board has approved raising of funds up to Rs 4,500 crore, through the issue of securities.

Besides, the Board is constituting a committee to evaluate various strategic options for restructuring including the merger of Biocon Biologics Ltd and Biocon Ltd.

Such options shall be evaluated taking into consideration matters relating to legal and tax aspects, and subject to receipt of all approvals, including approval of the Board and the shareholders of the Company and other regulatory/statutory approvals, it added.

Biocon shares ended 3.46 per cent down at Rs 334.6 apiece on BSE. PTI MSS HVA