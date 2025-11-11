Biocon reports Rs 85 cr profit in Q2; revenue at Rs 4,296 cr

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Biotechnology firm Biocon on Tuesday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 85 crore in the second quarter ended September 30.

The Bengaluru-based firm had reported a net loss of Rs 16 crore in the July-September quarter of last fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 4,296 crore in the second quarter as against Rs 3,590 crore in the year-ago period, Biocon Ltd said in a statement.

The company said its board has approved raising up to Rs 550 crore via issuance of commercial papers in one or more tranches on private placement basis.

"Business performance in Q2 FY26 remained strong, with operating revenue up 20 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,296 crore, driven by robust growth in biosimilars, improved momentum in generics, and a steady contribution from the CRDMO segment," Biocon Group Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said.

With the board approval of the settlement of structured debt obligations, the company will strengthen its balance sheet, enhance financial flexibility, and improve profitability, she added.

Biocon shares on Tuesday ended 0.75 per cent higher at Rs 385.10 apiece on BSE. PTI MSS HVA