Biocon unit gets USFDA nod for genetic anti-bacterial drug

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Biocon on Tuesday said its unit in partnership with Carnegie Pharmaceuticals LLC has received approval from the US health regulator for a genetic anti-bacterial medication.

Biocon Pharma, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, in partnership with Carnegie, has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the ANDA for Rifaximin Tablets, 550 mg, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Rifaximin tablets are indicated for reducing the risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy (HE) recurrence and to treat irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhoea (IBS-D) in adults.

Shares of the company were trading flat at Rs 347 apiece on the BSE. PTI MSS SHW