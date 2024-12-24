Biocon, Zentiva get EU approval for generic diabetes, weight management drug

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Biocon Ltd and its European partner, Zentiva, have received a decentralised procedure approval in the European Union for their complex formulation, Liraglutide used in the treatment of diabetes and weight management.

The approval is for the generic versions of Victoza to treat Type-2 Diabetes and Saxenda used in the treatment of weight management, Biocon Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Victoza and Saxenda are registered trademarks of Novo Nordisk.

The decentralised procedure approval authorises medicines in more than one European Union member state in parallel.

It can be used for medicines that do not need to be authorised via the centralised procedure and have not already been authorised in any member state, as per the European Medicines Agency. PTI RKL DR