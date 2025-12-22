Biofabri inks tech transfer pact with Bharat Biotech for TB drug

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Vaccine maker Biofabri has inked a technology transfer agreement with Bharat Biotech to advance global access for MTBVAC, one of the two vaccine candidates that have progressed into advanced clinical development for Tuberculosis, according to a statement.

Following the signature of the licensing agreement in 2022, the new technology transfer agreement reinforces the collaboration and partnership between the two companies.

The partnership strengthens long-term collaboration by enabling technology transfer that supports end-to-end manufacturing of MTBVAC at Bharat Biotech, the company said in a statement.

As part of the deal, Bharat Biotech will guarantee the production and supply of MTBVAC in more than 70 countries across Africa and Southeast Asia, regions with a high disease burden.

“This agreement represents a decisive step toward ensuring that this vaccine reaches the populations that need it most,” Biofabri CEO Esteban Rodriguez said.

The forthcoming Phase 3 trial in India, the nation with the highest disease burden, constitutes a vital step in enhancing the global response to tuberculosis and its effects, said Krishna Ella, Executive Chairman of Bharat Biotech.