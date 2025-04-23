Biologicals 'at forefront' of agricultural shift, says Syngenta India chief

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Syngenta India Country Head and Managing Director Susheel Kumar said on Wednesday that innovation in biologicals can transform the future of food security, emphasising partnerships to fast-track solutions for farmers.

"Farming is faced with multifaceted challenges. Therefore, we need to adopt a multipronged strategy to make sure that crops are cultivated in a viable and sustainable way," Kumar said at the BioAg World Congress while unveiling the company's roadmap.

Kumar highlighted that farmers face numerous challenges in ensuring global food security, with food chain pressures and public demand for better residue management limiting farming options.

"Reduced solution efficacy due to resistance and pest shifts demands new modes of action," he said in a statement.

"Meeting the challenge requires a significant effort, and biologicals and seed treatment are at the forefront of this shift," Kumar added.

Kumar said partnerships are crucial to accelerate innovation and deliver solutions to growers quickly.

He noted that Syngenta's research and development approach has helped establish an industry-leading biologicals pipeline.

Biologicals, which include natural microbial, seaweed and plant extracts, aid in nutrient cycling, pest and disease management, and improving plant growth, Kumar explained.

"Three main types of biologicals - biostimulants, nutrient use efficiency products and biocontrols - provide farmers with more choices to manage resistance, improve soil health, reduce residue in foods, and address climate change impacts," he said.

Sanjay Kumar Tokala, Head of Biologicals at Syngenta India, said the global biological sector is expected to grow to USD 20 billion by 2030, with robust growth in Indian markets.

He added that biologicals promote biodiversity and support long-term soil fertility, making farming systems more resilient to climate change. PTI LUX DR