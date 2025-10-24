BioNEST Incubator to be launched at Biotech Park in Kathua

Jammu, Oct 24 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM) is setting up a BioNEST Incubator at the Industrial Biotech Park in Kathua district on Monday to provide incubation and skill support to innovators, agri-entrepreneurs, startups, progressive farmers, and scholars.

"Union Minister Jitendra Singh will be the chief guest at the BioInnovation Connect and will formally launch the BioNEST Incubator at the Industrial Biotechnology Park, Kathua, on October 27," CSIR-IIIM Director Zabeer Ahmed told reporters on Friday.

The incubator is funded by the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), he added.

Several dignitaries, stakeholders, academicians, scientists, policymakers, students, startups, early-stage entrepreneurs, industry representatives, and members of civil society have been invited to participate in the event, he added.

Giving details about the event and the main objectives of the BioNEST Incubation Centre, Ahmed said the centre at Biotech Park will serve as a platform to provide incubation and skill support to innovators, youth, agri-entrepreneurs, startups, progressive farmers, and scholars not only from Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, but also from neighbouring states like Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh.

"The incubator will focus on thematic areas, including agri-aroma products, phytopharmaceuticals, natural products, and similar bio-based innovations, along with job-oriented skill development courses," he said.

The event is being organised by CSIR-IIIM and IIIM-TBI, in association with the Science, Technology & Innovation Council, J&K.

It will feature a startup meet, skill development initiatives, and expert talks on the BioE3 Policy and entrepreneurship development in J&K.

The Industrial Biotech Park (IBTP) at Ghatti, Kathua, is North India's first biotech park and a flagship programme of the Union Ministry of Science & Technology, which was closely mentored by Singh, who is also the Vice President of CSIR-IIIM.

"It is aimed at nurturing bioinnovation and entrepreneurship development in the region," Ahmed said.