Biopharma Shakti programme key enabler for India’s journey towards value leadership: Dr Reddy''s Lab

Hyderabad, Feb 1 (PTI) The emphasis on biologics and biosimilars in the Budget is particularly timely, as India is at the cusp of taking a global lead in this space, said Satish Reddy, Chairman, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited on Sunday.

The Union Budget 2026 underscores India’s commitment to a structural reform-led economic roadmap, driven by three core ‘kartavyas’ (duties) of sustained growth, fulfilling aspirations, and advancing the vision of inclusive progress, he further said.

“The Rs 10,000-crore Biopharma Shakti programme will be a key enabler for India’s journey from volume to value leadership, helping the country move from being a global supplier of quality medicines to becoming a global innovator,” he said.

Alongside the expansion of the national clinical trials network and strengthening of the CDSCO (Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation) with specialised scientific review and globally aligned timelines, these initiatives will enhance India’s capacity to develop complex, high-value therapies, he further said.

The addition of new NIPERs (National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research) and the upgrading of existing ones will expand opportunities for advanced scientific education and skills development, building the talent pipeline essential for innovation-led growth, Reddy opined.

Recognising the rising burden of non-communicable diseases, particularly cancer, the budget also provides direct relief for patients by exempting basic customs duty on 17 cancer drugs and medicines, and extending import duty exemptions to seven additional rare diseases.

Combined with regulatory simplification through central–state coordination, these measures are set to strengthen India’s biopharma ecosystem while ensuring patients in India and across the world continue to have access to affordable, high-quality medicines, he said, adding that he looks forward to studying the detailed budget to further understand its impact on the pharmaceutical sector. PTI GDK ADB