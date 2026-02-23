BioPrime AgriSolutions gets regulatory clearance for 20 biostimulant products

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) BioPrime AgriSolutions on Monday said that it has received regulatory approval from the Union Agriculture Ministry for its entire range of biostimulant products, covering 20 formulations, spanning humic and fulvic acids, seaweeds, botanicals and amino acids.

The clearance, issued by the INM Biostimulant Cell under the ministry, covers both foliar and granular applications, and positions the Pune-based firm among a small group of companies with a broad, fully compliant biological inputs portfolio in the country.

"This is much more than just a regulatory win," Chief Executive Renuka Diwan said in a statement.

"It is a signal that high-science biological innovations can move from the lab to the field within structured regulatory frameworks." The approved products are designed to improve soil health, nutrient-use efficiency, and crop resilience to environmental stress, the company said.

The company's Chief Operating Officer Shekhar Bhosle said the milestone reflected "years of scientific rigour and regulatory persistence".

BioPrime said it would now focus on expanding its commercial reach and distribution partnerships while advancing its next-generation biologicals pipeline.

Demand for science-backed biostimulants is expected to grow as regenerative agriculture moves from aspiration to mainstream farming practice, the company added. PTI LUX BAL BAL