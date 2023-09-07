Bioseed ties up with Arya.ag to get data-driven insights into seed performance

New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) Bioseed, the hybrid seed business of DCM Shriram Ltd, on Thursday announced a collaboration with grain commerce platform Arya.ag to harness latest technology to get data-driven insights into seed performance across diverse agroclimatic zones.

Arya.ag's innovative satellite surveillance and Artificial Intelligence product 'Prakshep' will be deployed across Bioseed's network of subscribed farmers.

"This powerful combination of technology will provide invaluable insights into seed performance across diverse agroclimatic zones, enabling the development of tailored agricultural practices," Bioseed said in a statement.

Through Arya.ag's cutting-edge solution, Bioseed aims to create a comprehensive and customized package of practices that optimize crop yields while enhancing sustainability, it said.

"Arya.ag's satellite technology and AI capabilities perfectly complement our expertise in seed development. Together, we will equip farmers with actionable data to make informed decisions and fortify their resilience against climate challenges," Shriram Bioseed Genetic Executive Director and Business Head Sreekanth Chundi said.

Anand Chandra, Executive Director and co-founder at Arya.ag said:"Bioseed stands out in biotechnology of seeds, and we are happy to partner with them to offer data-driven insights through farm monitoring. Our unified vision is to empower farmers to make informed decisions and fortify them against climate uncertainties." As part of the partnership, Arya.ag will link farm and village analytics to provide users with in-depth insights into farm performance including, vegetation maps, moisture maps, biotic stress maps, abiotic stress maps, nutrient stress maps and targeted surveys for early control, irrigation management, and soil sampling locations.