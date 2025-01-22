Biotech startup Exsure raises Rs 3 crore from Unicorn India Ventures

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Biotech startup Exsure has raised Rs 3 crore in a funding round led by Unicorn India Ventures.

Advertisment

Founded in 2021, Exsure is a biotech startup working to reduce the side effects and toxicity of anti-cancer drugs through its patented exosomal drug-delivery platform that targets both cancer and cancer stem cells.

"The funds raised will be used to complete the milestones of non-clinical study with its exosome-based drug delivery vehicle and will also support Exsure's global expansion plan with its in-house manufactured R&D products and promote Exsure, Leucosure, PlantExosure & Dr Berries," according to a statement.

In the coming 12 months, Exsure will finish the non-clinical study and work on team building, it added.

Advertisment

*** Zeelab Pharmacy secures USD 2.4 million * Healthcare brand Zeelab Pharmacy has raised USD 2.4 million (about Rs 20.74 crore) in its maiden funding round led by OTP Ventures.

"This capital infusion will empower Zeelab Pharmacy to accelerate its growth initiatives, prioritising the expansion of its retail network, development of 60-minute delivery capabilities across metro and non-metro cities," a company statement said.

Zeelab Pharmacy has a network of over 225 stores and processes more than 1,500 orders daily.

Advertisment

*** Raaz app raises about USD 1 million * Healthtech platform Raaz has raised about USD 1 million (about Rs 8.64 crore) in a funding round led by Fireside Venture and Campus Fund.

Raaz addresses male reproductive issues and offers personalised, evidence-based treatment plans.

"This funding round will allow Raaz to enhance its platform and significantly expand its footprint. The investment will support clinical trials, targeted awareness campaigns and development of tech-enabled treatment protocols," the company said in a statement.

Advertisment

Over the next five years, Raaz aims to become synonymous with reproductive health solutions in Bharat, tackling issues that traditional healthcare systems have failed to address, it said. PTI ANK ANK SHW