Biotech startup uBreathe looks to raise Rs 24 cr to boost air purifier biz growth

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) IIT Ropar-backed biotech start-up uBreathe looks to raise Rs 24 crore in a fresh round of funding, the company said on Saturday.

The funds will be raised to support the growth and expansion its air purifier products portfolio, uBreathe, which has locally developed six purifier products so far, according to a statement.

uBreathe recently completed a pre-seed funding round of close to Rs 1.5 crore, welcoming IIT Ropar, US-based VC Galaxy Fund, and notable investors like Namita Thapar, and Gajendra (Cars24 co-founder) among others as angel investors.

The startup claims to have sold more than 5,000 units across 15 cities so far and has also unveiled its latest product, uBreathe Life, recently. The plant-based air purifier has been developed in collaboration with Ugaoo, a leader in plant care. The product has been rigorously tested and certified by NABL Labs and has been tested at IIT Kanpur and IIT Bombay lab facilities. it stated. PTI KRH MR