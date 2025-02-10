Biovet gets CDSCO nod for lumpy skin disease vaccine

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Biovet, a part of Bharat Biotech, on Monday said it has received approval from the Central Drug Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) to market a vaccine for lumpy skin disease (LSD) in dairy cattle and buffaloes.

The soon-to-be-launched Biolumpvaxin is the world's only marker vaccine for LSD, the company said in a statement.

"This DIVA (Differentiating Infected from Vaccinated Animals) marker vaccine is a game-changer for veterinary medicine for disease surveillance and eradication programs," Biovet Founder Krishna Ella said.

The CDSCO licensure for the vaccine is a significant step toward India's self-reliance in veterinary healthcare, which avoids dependency on imported vaccines, he added.

Over the past two years, around 2,00,000 cattle have died, and millions more have lost their milk production capabilities due to Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) nationwide, the company claimed. PTI MSS MSS ANU ANU