Biranchi Narayan Sahoo takes charge as Sebi Executive Director

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Capital markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday said Biranchi Narayan Sahoo has taken charge as the Executive Director and will handle the corporation finance investigation department.

Advertisment

Prior to this, Sahoo was the Chief General Manager at Sebi and has handled several assignments since joining the regulator in 1996.

He has in the past served in various departments, including investigations, investment management, corporation finance, human resources, market intermediaries regulation and supervision, and the Eastern Regional Office (ERO).

Sahoo is a Cost Accountant from the Institute of Cost Accountants of India and holds a bachelor's degree in science from Utkal University. PTI SP TRB TRB TRB