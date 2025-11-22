Birla awarded Doctor of Science (Economics) degree by University of London

Mumbai, Nov 22 (PTI) Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla has been awarded the degree of Doctor of Science (Economics) by the University of London.

The varsity's chancellor, Princess Ann conferred the honour on Birla during the University's Foundation Day ceremony, a statement said. "I am deeply humbled to receive this distinction from the University of London. I have witnessed first-hand the university's remarkable ability to transform ambition into achievement," Birla said.

***** Exim Bank pegs merchandise exports to grow 5 pc to USD 114 bn in Dec qtr *The Export-Import Bank of India has forecast the country's total merchandise exports to grow 5 per cent on-year to USD 114.2 billion in the December quarter.

The non-oil exports are forecast to increase by 4 per cent to USD 99.8 billion during the period, the policy bank said in a statement.

***** MahaRERA formulates SOP to improve recovery of compensation *The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has formulated Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to improve recovery of compensation in a time-bound manner for homebuyers as per Bombay High Court's directions.

Developers failing to compensate homebuyers will have to provide an affidavit stating list of immovable, movable, bank accounts and other investments, and a defaulting developer may be imprisoned for up to 3 months, as per a statement.