Birla Corp Q1FY'26 net profit surges nearly 4-fold to over Rs 119 cr

Kolkata, Jul 30 (PTI) Birla Corporation Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 119.57 crore for the first quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal (FY'26), nearly a four-fold increase from Rs 32.62 crore in the year-ago period.

However, on a sequential basis, the net profit declined 53 per cent from Rs 256.60 crore reported in the January-March period of the 2024-25 financial year.

The company’s revenue from operations rose 12 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,454.22 crore in the April-June period of FY'26, as compared to Rs 2,190.37 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, it said in a regulatory filing.

Sequentially, the revenue was down from Rs 2,814.91 crore in the previous quarter.

The total income stood at Rs 2,486.16 crore during the quarter under review, the company added. PTI BSM BDC