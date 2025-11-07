Birla Corporation posts Rs 90 cr net profit in Sept quarter

Kolkata, Nov 7 (PTI) Birla Corporation Ltd, the flagship company of the M P Birla group, on Friday posted a net profit of Rs 90 crore during the second quarter of the 2025-26 financial year with improved profitability in its cement and jute divisions.

The company had made a loss of Rs 25.19 crore in the same period last year.

Its total income during the July-September period stood at Rs 2,233 crore, higher from Rs 1,970 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company's consolidated EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) in the September quarter jumped 71 per cent over the same period last year to Rs 332 crore, despite subdued cement demand and weak pricing in key markets.

"The consolidated revenue for the quarter at Rs 2,233 crore represents a 13 per cent year-on-year (yoy) growth as cement sales by volume rose 7 per cent to 4.2 million tonnes (mt) and Birla Jute Mills staged a turnaround," the company statement said.

Cement sales during the quarter were impacted by excessive rainfall at the company’s footprint areas, subdued prices and market disruptions owing to GST changes in September 2025, it said.

The key drivers of growth in overall cement sales were Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. In these two states, the company registered a volume growth of 7-11 per cent, the statement said.

“The company was able to overcome headwinds from multiple directions to deliver a resilient performance, which boosts confidence in the robustness of our strategies,” said Managing Director and CEO Sandip Ghose.

Improved operational efficiency and a sharp increase in sales by volume helped the jute division report a cash profit of Rs 5 crore in the September quarter against a loss of Rs 2 crore in the same period last year, the company statement added. PTI DC BDC