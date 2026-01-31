Birla Corporation Q3 profit at Rs 52.76 cr, revenue down 4.33pc

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) M P Birla Group firm Birla Corporation Ltd on Saturday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 52.76 crore in the December quarter of FY'26 compared to the year-ago period, helped by cost optimisation.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 31.19 crore for the October-December period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Birla Corporation.

However, Birla Corporation's revenue from operations was down 4.33 per cent to Rs 2,158.74 crore in the December quarter of FY'26. It was at Rs 2,256.65 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

“The Company is taking further measures to rationalise operating costs and optimise product and geo-mix, as well as improve capacity utilisation at its plants,” said Birla Corporation in its earnings statement.

Its revenue for the quarter was down on a year-on-year (yoy) basis as "cement sales by volume fell 6 per cent to 4.23 million tons (MT), amid an estimated 4-6% decline in prices across markets," it said.

Total expenses of Birla Corporation were at Rs 2,064 crore, down 7.47 per cent in the December quarter.

Birla Corporation's revenue from the Cement business was down 6 per cent to Rs 2,026.55 crore in the third quarter of FY'26.

"Demand was subdued in the months of October and November but recovered strongly in December, led by the B2B segment, resulting in an estimated overall year-on-year (yoy) growth of 7-8 per cent for the quarter," it said.

However, due to weak prices, the Cement Division’s gross realisation for the December quarter remained flat at Rs 4,754 per ton.

Overall, Birla Corporation's sales volume for cement was down 5.8 per cent to 4.23 million tons (MT) in the December quarter of FY'26.

"Sales of blended cement for the December quarter rose to 87 per cent of total sales, compared to 79 per cent in the comparable period a year ago. Sales of premium cement, led by Birla Corporation’s flagship brand, Perfect Plus, rose to 63 per cent of sales in the B2C segment against 59 per cent a year ago," it said.

Revenue from the Jute division was up 30.9 per cent to Rs 132.56 crore. The growth was "driven by a 33 per cent increase in domestic sales and 81 per cent rise in exports." However, the division segment, faced with a shortage of raw jute and a sharp rise in the price of raw jute, had a cash loss of Rs 2.14 crore for the December quarter. The cost of jute per ton for the quarter increased 54 per cent yoy and 22 per cent sequentially, which forced many mills to suspend operations.

Moreover, it also had exceptional expenses of Rs 34.14 crore on account of the implementation of the new labour code. It made a provision of Rs 34 crore on account of the estimated impact of labour codes introduced by the Government in November 2025.

Its profit before exceptional items and tax was at Rs 113.86, up over two-fold in the December quarter.

Birla Corporation's total consolidated income in the December quarter was at Rs 2,177.89 crore, down 4.14 per cent. PTI KRH KRH MR