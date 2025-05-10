Birla Corporation Q4 net profit rises 32.7 pc to Rs 256.6 cr

New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) MP Birla Group firm Birla Corporation has reported a 32.7 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 256.6 crore for the March 2025 quarter, driven by higher sales volume and realisation from the cement business.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 193.34 crore in the January-March period last year, according to a regulatory filing by Birla Corporation on Friday evening.

Birla Corporation's revenue from operations rose 6 per cent to Rs 2,814.91 crore during the March quarter. It was Rs 2,654.44 crore a year ago.

"Birla Corporation concluded FY25 with robust quarterly production and sales by volume. This came after three challenging quarters that had affected the entire industry. An uptick in demand and prices during the quarter led to better realisation and a higher capacity utilisation of 105 per cent in the March quarter," the company said in its earnings statement.

Its EBITDA per ton rose to Rs 1,014, which is "one of the highest in recent years", the company said.

The total expenses of Birla Corporation inched up 3.4 per cent to Rs 2,496.57 crore in the March quarter.

Birla Corporation's revenue from the Cement business increased 6.45 per cent to Rs 2,691.84 crore.

Its cement sales volume for the March quarter grew 8 per cent to 5.2 million tonnes. In FY25, the company sold 18.1 MT of cement compared to 17.6 MT in the previous year, up 2.5 per cent.

However, its revenue from the Jute segment slipped 1.9 per cent to Rs 123.39 crore.

The total income, including other income, rose 6.82 per cent to Rs 2,863.14 crore.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2025, Birla Corporation's net profit declined 29.8 per cent to Rs 295.22 crore from Rs 420.56 crore a year ago.

In FY25, Birla Corporation's total consolidated income dipped 4.4 per cent to Rs 9,312.40 crore.

Its Board on Friday also approved the reappointment of Sandip Ghose as Managing Director and CEO for three years, effective January 1, 2026.

It has also recommended a Dividend of Rs 10 per share for the Financial Year 2024-25.

Besides, the board approved capex towards increasing capacity by way of setting up of Greenfield Cement Grinding Unit with a capacity of 2.80 million tonnes per annum at Gaya in Bihar in a phased manner.

In addition to that, the board also approved the proposal to issue redeemable non-convertible debentures, aggregating up to Rs 200 crore on a private placement basis in one or more tranches. PTI KRH KRH BAL BAL