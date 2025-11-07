Birla Corporation reports Q2 net profit at Rs 90.48 cr

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) MP Birla Group firm Birla Corporation Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 90.48 crore for the September quarter, helped by improved cement sales volume and a turnaround in its jute business.

It had posted a net loss of Rs 25.19 crore in the July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Birla Corporation.

Birla Corporation's revenue from operations increased 13 per cent to Rs 2,206.53 crore in the September quarter. It was Rs 1,952.56 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Its total expenses rose 4.83 per cent to Rs 2,102.49 crore in the September quarter.

Birla Corporation's revenue from the Cement business surged 69.8 per cent to Rs 2,073.16 crore in the second quarter of FY26.

Its sales volume climbed 7 per cent to 4.25 million tonnes (MT) in the September quarter.

Cement sales during the quarter were impacted by excessive rainfall in the company’s footprint areas, subdued prices and market disruptions owing to GST changes in September 2025.

However, Birla Corporation was focused "on consolidating its market share in all key markets and registered a 7 per cent growth in cement sales by volume, led by its portfolio of premium products", it said.

Its flagship brand, Perfect Plus, registered a 20 per cent growth in sales by volume, followed by Unique Plus, which rose 28 per cent, albeit on a lower base.

The revenue from the Jute segment jumped 69.8 per cent to Rs 133.03 crore.

This was helped by "improved operational efficiency and a sharp increase in sales by volume helped the Jute Division report a cash profit of Rs 5 crore in the September quarter against a loss of Rs 2 crore in the same period last year".

Birla Corporation's total income, which includes other income, climbed 13.4 per cent to Rs 2,233.40 crore in the September quarter.

In the first half (H1), Birla Corporation's total consolidated income was Rs 4,719.60 crore.

Shares of Birla Corporation Ltd on Friday rose 2.15 per cent to settle at Rs 1,214.90 apiece on BSE. PTI KRH KRH BAL BAL