New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Realty firm Birla Estates has bought 70.92 acre land in Boisar, Maharashtra, for Rs 104.3 crore.

Birla Estates is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd (formerly Century Textiles and Industries Ltd).

In a regulatory filing, the company said "it has acquired a land parcel covering 70.92 acres in Boisar for Rs 104.3 crore." PTI MJH TRB