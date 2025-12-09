Birla Estates sells entire 492 luxury homes for Rs 1,800 cr in new Gurugram project

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Real estate firm Birla Estates has sold 492 luxury apartments in Gurugram for over Rs 1,800 crore within 24 hours of launch, reflecting a strong demand for luxury residential properties.

Birla Estates is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Real Estate Limited (ABREL).

In a regulatory filing, ABREL informed that Birla Estates has achieved sales of over Rs 1,800 crore in its premium residential project 'Birla Pravaah' in Sector 71, Gurugram.

The project comprising 492 units has been fully sold out within 24 hours of launch, it added.

The project is spread across 5.075 acres.

The ABREL is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

Top-listed real estate developers are witnessing a robust demand for their residential properties, even as there is a slight decline in the overall housing demand across 7-8 major cities because of higher base effects and a sharp appreciation in prices during the last three years. PTI MJH SHW