Birla Fertility & IVF expands network with acquisition of BabyScience IVF

Chennai, Aug 22 (PTI) Birla Fertility & IVF, a part of the USD 3 billion CK Birla Group, on Thursday announced the acquisition of 12 BabyScience IVF Clinics, marking its entry into Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu.

BFI will now manage 50 clinics nationwide. The acquisition is a key component of Birla Fertility & IVF's strategic expansion plan, with a continued investment of over Rs 500 crore, it said in a release.

Avanti Birla, Chairman and Founder, Birla Fertility & IVF, said, "we are delighted to partner with BabyScience IVF clinics. They have consistently demonstrated excellence in the field of fertility care." Abhishek Aggrawal, Chief Business Officer, Birla Fertility & IVF, stated, "we have expanded across India to leverage our global expertise and state-of-the-art infrastructure and deliver exceptional pregnancy rates that meet international standards." Dr Manjunath CS, Founder of BabyScience, said, "we are excited to join this strong national brand, so that our patients will continue to benefit from the best science in the industry, and we look forward to operational enhancements as we continue to grow in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka as part of Birla Fertility & IVF." Akshat Seth, Vice Chairman, C K Birla Healthcare, said, "with this step, Birla Fertility & IVF aims to raise awareness and provide reliable fertility treatments, strengthening our presence in the South. With BabyScience, we have found a like-minded partner who has a similar care model."