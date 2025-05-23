Birla Opus becomes 2nd largest player in Indian decorative paints industry by capacity

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Birla Opus, the paints brand owned by Aditya Birla Group's flagship firm Grasim Industries, has become the second largest player in Indian decorative paints industry in terms of overall installed capacity, which has touched 1,096 MLPA.

With the Mahad plant launch, Birla Opus’ overall capacity increased to 1,096 MLPA (million litres per annum) out of the planned total capacity of 1,332 MLPA, according to a post result Investor Presentation by the Aditya Birla Group firm.

Asian Paints is the leading paint company in India by capacity, with a capacity of over 1,850 MLPA.

The trial run production from its sixth coming plant at Kharagpur will commence in the first quarter of this fiscal year and will see commercial production in the first half of FY'26, it added.

Birla Opus' Decorative Paints organised industry capacity share stood at over 21 per cent, it said.

The Aditya Birla group has set up five plants so far at Panipat, Ludhiana, Cheyyar near Chennai, Chamarajnagar, Mysore. with a "total capex spent stood at Rs 9,352 crore as on March 31 2025, which is 94 per cent of total project cost," it said.

In August 2021, Grasim had announced to enter the paints business with a capex of Rs 5,000 crore and later doubled the capex to Rs 10,000 crore in May 2022.

As part of its foray into the segment, it had announced a greenfield project of six simultaneous plants, which were executed without any project overrun, the company said.

Birla Opus Paints, which competes in an industry largely dominated by players such as Asian Paints, Berger, Kansai Nerolac and AkzoNobel India, has a revenue market share of over 10 per cent in the decorative paints market.

It has "witnessed strong quarter-on-quarter revenue growth, reaching high single-digit market share in the Decorative Paints market in Q4FY25," informed Grasim.

The Indian paints industry is estimated to be around Rs 72,000 crore and is estimated to grow 10 per cent over the next decade, helped by factors such as growing housing demand, urbanisation and premiumisation.

Still, the per capita consumption of paints in India is low, which is 3.5 kg/ annum, which is quite less from the global average of 10 kg/annum. PTI KRH DRR