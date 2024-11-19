Birla Opus Paints' 4th plant goes on stream

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Birla Opus Paints, a part of Aditya Birla Group firm Grasim Industries, on Tuesday said its fourth plant at Chamarajnagar, Mysore has become operational, raising its total manufacturing capacity to 866 million litres per annum.

The company, which had earlier announced plans to establish six manufacturing plants with a total capacity of 1,332 MLPA (million litres per annum), at an upfront investment of Rs 10,000 crore, said the Chamarajnagar plant has a capacity of 230 MLPA and will produce water-based paints, enamel paints and wood finish paints.

Currently, four plants are operational, contributing 866 MLPA. Of the remaining two, the Mahad plant near Pune has entered trial production, while the Kharagpur plant near Kolkata is progressing as planned, Birla Opus Paints said in a statement.

"The business is progressing in line with the plan with an impactful journey so far and is on track to hit the revenue target of Rs 10,000 crore within the first three years of full-scale operations," Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said.

He said the fourth plant will cater specifically to the growing needs of the southern region and supports the company's growth strategy.

Birla Opus Paints also announced the pilot launch of its franchisee-led painting services PaintCraft Partner to supplement its direct painting services. PTI RKL HVA