Birla Opus to expand portfolio, sales network; expects high singe digit growth in FY26

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Birla Opus, the paint brand owned by Aditya Birla Group firm Grasim Industries, has grown in high single digit in FY25, and expects to continue the momentum next fiscal with expansion of the dealers' network and widening of the portfolio, CEO Rakshit Hargave said on Thursday.

The company, a new entrant into the segment, will continue to work on the fundamentals and to keep gaining market share every quarter, he said.

"There is a long journey ahead of us. We do not expect any major change in our strategy. We will continue to operate like we are. We will drive more throughput for dealers and increase the range available at dealers," Hargave told PTI.

Though he did not share any projections for Birla Opus' next financial year, he said similar growth is expected in FY26.

"We will end this year in high single digit. And obviously, this is about literally 10 months of selling, because we started only towards the end of April, and that is where we have come from. But probably, we will grow on that in the next year," he added.

Aditya Birla Group entered into the decorative paints segment in February 2024 and aims to have a double-digit share and generate a gross revenue of Rs 10,000 crore within 3 years of full-scale operations.

"We are a late entrant, so our objectives are to get many of the basics right, but at the same time, create differentiation for the consumer in paints," Hargave added.

Birla Opus commercialised its fifth plant in Mahad in Maharashtra on Wednesday, Hargave said.

"So, with these five plants, our installed capacity is close to 1,096 million litres. Kharagpur, which is scheduled to start trialling sometime next quarter, will add the final 236 million litres to make our open manufacturing installed capacity equal to 1,332 million litres," he said.

Aditya Birla Group is investing Rs 10,000 crore and has set up five plants so far at Panipat, Ludhiana, Cheyyar near Chennai, Chamarajanagar, Mysore.

Birla Opus' focus in the first year has been on driving up distribution, making it available with multiple dealers, and getting acceptance in the market.

Simultaneously, it is also working on a very strong connect programme with contractors and dealers.

Birla Opus , which competes in an industry largely dominated by players such as Asian Paints, Berger, Kansai Nerolac and AkzoNobel India, on Thursday opened a 'Paint Studio' in Gurugram.

"So, we are in the process of opening about 10 studios like this," Hargave said, adding "all these studios will get operational in the next two months." Birla Opus has plans to have similar paint studios in New Delhi, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad and Surat.

"The purpose of these studios is to provide a one-stop-shop experience for the end consumer," he added. PTI KRH ANU