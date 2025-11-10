BirlaNu acquires Clean Coats for Rs 120 cr to strengthen construction chemicals biz

Kolkata, Nov 10 (PTI) BirlaNu, a manufacturer of building products, on Monday said it has acquired Clean Coats, a specialised construction chemical maker, for approximately Rs 120 crore.

The acquisition is a strategic step to significantly scale up BirlaNu's construction chemicals portfolio and enhance its offerings for industrial and infrastructure projects, the company said in a statement.

Clean Coats, established in 1999, has a comprehensive product range that includes epoxy and polyurethane coatings, anti-corrosion linings, industrial flooring, and waterproofing systems. The company exports its products to more than 27 countries.

BirlaNu president Avanti Birla said, "This transaction brings together Clean Coats' technical expertise, proven formulations, and export capability with our strong brand presence, market reach, institutional relationships, and execution scale." Akshat Seth, Managing Director and CEO of BirlaNu, said the acquisition is a key part of the company's larger growth strategy.

"This is a step forward in our commitment to double our portfolio over the next three years, with an investment outlay of over Rs 1,300 crore," Seth said.

He added that the move will position BirlaNu as an "end-to-end provider" of building solutions, allowing it to offer a wider spectrum of products from "advanced surface technologies to adhesives and waterproofing" under one platform. PTI BSM BDC