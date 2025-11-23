BirlaNu announces new fibre cement board plant in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, Nov 22 (PTI) Building-materials and home-solutions company, BirlaNu, on Sunday announced plans to set up a greenfield fibre cement board plant in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh.

"Our new fibre cement board plant in Nellore marks an important milestone in BirlaNu's expansion journey. It strengthens our manufacturing footprint and generates meaningful employment," Akshat Seth, Managing Director and CEO, BirlaNu, said in a press release.

Designed with advanced technologies and sustainable production methods, the upcoming plant will accelerate regional economic activity and enhance supply of high-quality building materials to domestic and export markets, he said.

The CEO said that in the first phase, the company will invest around Rs 127 crore to establish a large-scale unit that is expected to create nearly 600 direct and indirect jobs in the region.

The facility will utilise fly ash from coal-based thermal power plants as a key input, reducing industrial waste and boosting circular-economy practices in the Nellore industrial belt.

Further, BirlaNu plans to expand the site in the second phase with additional units for the production of Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) pipes, fittings, and construction chemicals, strengthening integrated manufacturing capabilities, it added. PTI MS GDK ADB