BirlaNu expands construction chem portfolio with Clean Coats acquisition at around Rs 120 cr

Mumbai, Nov 10 (PTI) BirlaNu, part of the multi-billion-dollar CKA Birla Group, on Monday said it has signed an agreement to acquire coatings and specialised construction chemicals maker Clean Coats Pvt Ltd for up to Rs 120 crore.

The acquisition of Clean Coats is a strategic step in strengthening BirlaNu's portfolio in specialty construction chemicals and high-performance coatings, Avanti Birla, President, BirlaNu, said in a statement.

"Total purchase consideration for the acquisition of 100 per cent of Clean Coats is up to Rs 120 crore," the statement said.

This transaction brings together Clean Coats' technical expertise, proven formulations, and export capability with BirlaNu's strong brand presence, market reach, institutional relationships, and execution scale, Birla said.

"Together, we will reinforce our leadership in delivering high-performance solutions for complex infrastructure and industrial customers while further building scale and differentiation in the retail segment," he added.

"The acquisition of Clean Coats is a step forward in our commitment to double our portfolio over the next three years, with an investment outlay of over Rs 1,300 crore. We are strengthening BirlaNu’s position as a leading, end-to-end provider of building products and solutions, offering innovative and sustainable products that address evolving consumer needs," Akshat Seth, Managing Director and CEO, BirlaNu, said.

Clean Coats is a leading manufacturer of high-performance coatings and specialised construction chemicals.

The company serves some of the most demanding industrial, oil & gas, and water management projects across India and in more than 27 countries globally. PTI IAS MR