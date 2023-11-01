Birlasoft Q2 PAT grows 26 pc to Rs 145 crore

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) IT company Birlasoft has reported a 26 per cent increase in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 145 crore for the September 2023 quarter.

It had reported a PAT of Rs 115 crore in the same period last year, the Pune-headquartered company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The revenue from operations in the quarter under review rose 9.8 per cent to Rs 1,309 crore against Rs 1,192 crore in the year-ago period.

"We are pleased to report a strong financial and operating performance, delivering robustly across all three fronts – growth, margins, and deal wins. Our Q2 FY24 revenue grew by 3.1 per cent sequentially in constant currency terms and by 3.0 per cent in dollar terms on the back of better account mining and deal ramp-ups," Birlasoft Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Angan Guha said.

According to the company, deal wins were strong, "led by a very large deal with a TCV of over USD 100 million secured during the quarter".

Birlasoft has appointed Selvakumaran Manappan as its Chief Operating Officer.

"On the capabilities front, we continue to scale up our emerging tech skill sets and have also augmented our leadership team with the induction of a Chief Operating Officer, who brings significant expertise in transformative capability-building," Guha said.

The company has also onboarded ex-PwC COO Satyavati Berera as an Additional (Non-Executive – Independent) Director. PTI GRJ BAL BAL