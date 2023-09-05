BIS certification for three new grades to safeguard consumer interest: Jindal Stainless

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL) on Tuesday said the BIS certification to three new stainless steel grades will safeguard consumer interest and promote public health and hygiene.

BIS is the nodal body responsible for setting quality and certification standards for various products in India.

The body has certified grades, namely N5, N6 and N7, to be used exclusively in utensils and kitchenware applications, a segment where corrosion due to substandard quality material is a matter of concern for consumers.

"The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has recently introduced three grades -- N5, N6 and N7 -- under the standard IS 15997, meant exclusively for stainless steel used in utensils and kitchenware applications," JSL said in a statement.

It is an important decision for the welfare of the consumers as critical issues of health and hygiene are involved in food contact material, the company said, adding it is among the first few to apply for the certification for these grades.

The enhancement in the scope of the standard brings in low nickel chromium manganese grades of stainless steel within the ambit of BIS specifications.

Jindal Stainless Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said, "The decision made by the BIS to include these new grades for utensils and kitchenware is a positive step towards safeguarding consumer well-being and promoting public health and hygiene".

The industry urges the government to make it mandatory to adhere to the BIS standards for stainless steel, particularly in the utensils and kitchenware sector, to protect the interests of consumers, he said.