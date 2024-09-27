BIS developing National Agricultural Code to promote quality & best practices in farm sector

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) on Friday said it is developing a National Agricultural Code (NAC) to promote quality and best practices in the agriculture sector.

NAC will incorporate emerging agricultural technologies, novel farming practices, and varying regional conditions across India. In developing this code, areas which are lacking standardization will be identified and standards will be developed for them, it said.

This is in line with the other successful codes developed by BIS like National Building Code (NBC), and National Electrical Code (NEC) for construction and electricity.

Addressing a workshop to expedite development of NAC, BIS Director General Pramod Kumar Tiwari said, "While standards exist for agricultural machinery, equipment and inputs, NAC would act as an enabler of quality culture in Indian agriculture by providing the required reference to policy makers and guidance to the farming community." Key considerations for development of NAC would include its approach, structure, various methods for engagement, institutional readiness, and the importance of demonstrations, he added.

BIS Deputy DG (Standardization) Sanjay Pant, said NAC holds immense potential to transform India's agricultural sector by creating a more conducive environment for farmers to thrive.

"By addressing the challenges faced by farmers and promoting efficient and sustainable agricultural practices, the NAC can significantly improve the livelihoods of millions of people in rural India," he noted.

Representatives from ICAR institutions, state agricultural universities, and industry associations participated in the workshop.