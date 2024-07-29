BIS, GBPUAT ink MoU to develop standardised agriculture demonstration farm

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Bureau of Indian Standards and Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture and Technology have signed a pact to help develop standardised agriculture demonstration farm for enhancing crop yield and promoting uniform agricultural practices.

According to an official statement on Monday, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture and Technology (GBPUAT) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to "facilitate the development of the first of its kind Standardized Agriculture Demonstration Farm (SADF) in India".

The MoU was signed on July 24, marking the first collaboration between BIS and an agricultural university in the country to develop SADFs.

"This partnership...will enhance agricultural practices by integrating Indian Standards, benefiting farmers and advancing agricultural innovation. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this partnership will have on the agricultural sector and the broader community," Pramod Kumar Tiwari, Director General at BIS, said.

The primary objective of this MoU is to develop SADFs at GBPUAT in collaboration with BIS.

"These farms will serve as experimental sites for testing and implementing various agricultural practices and new technologies in accordance with Indian Standards," the statement said.

This partnership with GBPUAT is a significant step towards promoting standardised agricultural practices and ensuring the implementation of cutting-edge technologies to enhance agricultural productivity and sustainability, it added.

The MoU was signed in the presence of M S Chauhan, Vice-Chancellor, GBPUAT, and senior officials from the University, including Deepa Vinay, Registrar; Ajeet Kumar Nain, Director of Research; and Deans of various colleges of GBPUAT, along with S B Singh, BIS Chair at GBPUAT.