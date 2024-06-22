BIS introduces 2 new standards for electric vehicles

New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has introduced two new standards to boost safety and quality of electric vehicles.

In an official statement, the department of consumer affairs said BIS has come out with two new standards -- IS 18590: 2024 and IS 18606: 2024.

These standards are aimed at enhancing the safety of electric vehicles in the L, M, and N categories.

"These standards focus on the critical component of electric vehicles 'the powertrain' ensuring it meets stringent safety requirements. Additionally, they emphasize the safety and performance of batteries, ensuring they are both powerful and secure," the statement said.

The department said the shift to electric mobility extends beyond cars and trucks. E-rickshaws and E-Karts are gaining popularity across India. "To address this, BIS has introduced IS 18294: 2023, which establishes safety standards specifically for these vehicles," it said.

These standards cover various aspects, from construction to functionality, ensuring the safety of both drivers and passengers.

"With these new standards, BIS has raised the bar, now having a total of 30 Indian Standards dedicated to electric vehicles and their accessories, including charging systems," the statement said.

These standards are crucial in driving the transition to a more sustainable, environmentally friendly, and efficient transportation system in the country.