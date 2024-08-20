BIS launches hackathon to boost awareness of national standards

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) on Tuesday announced a new hackathon initiative to develop an online platform to promote awareness of Indian standards through interactive activities and games.

The competition is open to students from institutions that have existing memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with BIS. Participants can access guidelines and submit applications through the official hackathon portal by August 23.

BIS, in a statement, stated that the primary goal is to foster interest and enhance knowledge about Indian Standards among the general public and stakeholders.

"The awareness of quality and standards is very important in the infrastructural and social development of the country," BIS said.

The proposed platform is expected to feature various BIS-related activities, including time-bound and ongoing games. BIS plans to utilise the platform for special events, such as World Standards Day and World Consumer Rights Day, potentially incorporating reward systems.

The bureau aims to engage over 5,00,000 participants through these online activities, which are designed to disseminate information about quality and standards conveniently.

BIS has previously conducted online quiz competitions on similar topics. The hackathon seeks to build on this experience by developing more engaging and thought-provoking digital content.

The initiative comes as part of BIS' broader efforts to increase public understanding and awareness of quality standards in India. PTI LUX LUX BAL BAL