BIS sanctions 82 R&D projects to IITs, other tech institutes

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has approved 82 Research & Development (R&D) projects aimed at enhancing the standardisation process in India, the government said on Wednesday.

These projects, each with a budget of up to Rs 10 lakh and a six-month completion timeline, will be undertaken by faculty members from various technical institutes, including IITs and NITs.

The focus areas include advanced fields such as artificial intelligence, blockchain technology, medical devices, renewable energy, sustainability, smart cities and digital transformation, the government said in a statement.

Emphasising the importance of these initiatives, BIS Director General Pramod Kumar Tiwari said the collaboration with premier educational institutions underscores the commitment of BIS to aligning standards with technological advancements and industry needs.

He noted that the enhanced focus on R&D in the standards formulation process is crucial for addressing the challenges posed by modern technology.

In addition to 82 projects already sanctioned, BIS is in the process of allotting 99 more projects and has 66 additional projects available for application.

These opportunities are accessible through the BIS website.

BIS, as the National Standards Body of India, has developed over 22,000 Indian Standards, ensuring the quality and safety of various goods and services.

Recognising the need for R&D in standardisation, BIS has formed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with educational institutions to leverage their expertise and promote necessary research for standards formulation.

This strategic partnership aims to integrate R&D into the standardisation process, facilitating comprehensive studies of current practices in product manufacturing and service delivery.