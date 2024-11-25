BIS seizes 1,610 gm fake gold jewellery in raid

Mumbai, Nov 25 (PTI) The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) on Monday raided suburban Kalyan's Paresh Jewellers and seized 1,610 grams of fake gold jewellery.

The jewellery worth over Rs 1 crore marked with spurious hallmark symbols, including BIS logo and without the hallmark unique identification digit, was seized, as per a statement.

***** Ghana commissions USD 447-mn standard gauge executed by Afcons * EPC entity Afcons on Monday said Ghana has commissioned a USD 447 million standard gauge between Tema and Mpakadan executed by it.

Ghana President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo commissioned the 100-km line aimed at revamping and modernising the country's infrastructure, as per a statement.

***** Bombay CA Society in tie-up with NISM * The Bombay Chartered Accountants' Society on Monday announced a tie-up with Sebi-promoted National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) to foster financial literacy and strengthen capital markets through research initiatives and workshops.

The partnership includes plans for capacity building, specialised training programs, workshops, research initiatives and similar joint initiatives, as per a statement. PTI AA TRB