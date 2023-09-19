BIS sets up 6,467 Standards Clubs in schools, colleges across India

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) on Tuesday said it has established 6,467 Standard Clubs in schools and colleges to sensitise youth about the importance of standards in improving quality of life.

Advertisment

"By nurturing an appreciation for quality, standards and standardisation in our students, we ignite a spark that has the power to transform our society," it said in a statement. Since 2021, Standard clubs have been set up in 6,467 schools and colleges across the country. These clubs boast a membership of over 1.7 lakh enthusiastic students from science background, it said.

Among them, 5,562 Standards Clubs have been created in schools, while 905 clubs in different colleges, including 384 clubs in engineering colleges, it added.

The student members of these Standards clubs engage in a variety of activities, like Standards writing competitions, quiz competitions, debates, essay writing and poster making, besides visits to laboratories and industrial units. PTI LUX BAL BAL