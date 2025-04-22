BIS to offer internship for 500 students from partner institutions

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) on Tuesday announced internship opportunities for 500 students from its partner institutions in the field of standardisation.

The announcement was made at the Annual Convention of BIS Standardisation Chairs and Nodal Faculty of MoU Partner Institutions held recently.

According to an official statement, the internships will be offered to students enrolled in four-year degree courses, five-year integrated degree courses, postgraduate degrees, and diploma programmes.

The eight-week internship will include pre-standardisation work in two key industries, QCO (Quality Control Order) compliance surveys in collaboration with BIS offices, and site visits to large-scale units, MSMEs and laboratories.

Students will undertake detailed studies on manufacturing and testing processes, raw materials, in-process controls, and other aspects of product quality and conformity assessment.