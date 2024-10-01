BITS Pilani, Impactsure Technologies partner for research collaboration

Mumbai, Oct 1 (PTI) BITS Pilani on Tuesday said it has signed a pact with analytics SaaS firm Impactsure Technologies for research collaboration.

The pact will focus on leveraging the power of both Large and Small Language Models (LLMs and SLMs) to develop new software for business and finance, BITS Pilani said in a statement.

This collaboration aims to leverage BITS Pilani's academic research capabilities and Impactsure's cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to explore innovative and impactful solutions for enterprises and BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) sectors.

"By combining academic rigor with industry-driven solutions, we aim to create an environment where technology can be developed and used to solve real-world problems," BITS Pilani Hyderabad Campus Director Soumyo Mukherji said. PTI SM SHW