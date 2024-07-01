BITS Pilani partners with Mercedes-Benz Research

Mumbai, Jul 1 (PTI) Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani, (BITS Pilani) on Monday said it has signed a five-year Master Research Agreement (MRA) with Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI) for advanced technology research.

This collaboration will establish a framework for joint research aimed at building intellectual property in pioneering technology solutions and promoting academic collaboration for both higher education and projects, the institute said in a statement.

The areas of research will encompass software development with a focus on data and AI, electric mobility as well as transformative technologies such as generative AI.

"We are committed to promoting innovation and excellence in research and education, and this MRA with Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India is a major step in that direction..

"With the help of MBRDI's corporate experience and our academic competence, we want to make discoveries that will benefit the society at large. We also look forward to continuing our long-term relationship of talent placement and development for interns and graduates at MBRDI," BITS Pilani Vice Chancellor Prof Ramgopal Rao said.

"The synergy between our industry expertise and BITS Pilani's academic prowess will propel our journey towards a future of sustainable innovation.

At MBRDI, we are committed to creating a culture of continuous learning and development for our talent, and this collaboration will enable enormous opportunities for scaling from idea to innovation," Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India Managing Director and CEO Manu Saale added. PTI SM SGC MR