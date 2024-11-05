BITS Pilani, UKIBC partner for research, academic-industry projects

Mumbai, Nov 5 (PTI) Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani on Tuesday said it has entered into a strategic agreement with the UK India Business Council (UKIBC) for collaboration for research, academic-industry projects, transnational partnerships, and international student mobility.

This memorandum of understanding (MoU) aims to strengthen academic ties and open new avenues for global knowledge exchange, BITS Pilani said in a statement.

"We are thrilled to formalise our partnership with the UK India Business Council. This agreement will create pathways for our students to engage with global educational and industry standards, fostering a truly transnational academic experience," BITS Pilani Group Vice-Chancellor Prof V Ramgopal Rao said.

Through the MoU, BITS Pilani and UKIBC will share insights to drive innovation in academic and industry outreach.

***** *Notifications on quality control orders exempted for goods to be used in export products manufacturing The commerce ministry on Tuesday said the heavy industries ministry's notifications on mandatory quality control orders are exempted for goods to be utilised or consumed in the manufacture of export products.

The other ministries in the list included Steel, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Textiles, Mines, and the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals.

"Ministry of Heavy Industries has been added to the list of Ministries/ Department under Appendix 2Y of FTP (foreign trade policy) 2023, with immediate effect," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a public notice.

This appendix included the list of Ministries/Departments whose notifications on mandatory QCOs are exempted by the DGFT for goods to be utilised/consumed in the manufacture of export products. PTI SM RR BAL BAL