BITS Pilani VC Prof. Ramgopal Rao receives VLSI Lifetime Achievement Award 2024

New Delhi: Prof. Ramgopal Rao, the Vice Chancellor of BITS Pilani, has been honoured with the "VLSI Lifetime Achievement Award 2024” by the VLSI Society of India at the 37th International Conference on VLSI Design held in Kolkata, India.

The award recognizes Prof. Rao's outstanding contributions towards the development of the VLSI Design and Semiconductor ecosystem in India.

Dr. Satya Gupta of the VSI Team, said, "Prof. Rao's exceptional contributions to the field of VLSI Design have left an indelible mark, inspiring countless individuals in the semiconductor community. This recognition is a testament to his unwavering commitment to innovation and leadership, qualities that continue to shape the future of VLSI technology. We are proud to celebrate this well-deserved honour with Prof. Rao and look forward to witnessing the continued impact of his visionary contributions."

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Rao said, "I am deeply honored to receive the VSI Lifetime Achievement Award for 2024. This recognition is not just a personal achievement but a testament to the collective efforts of my students and collaborators over the past 25 years. It also reaffirms my resolve to advance education, research, and innovation in VLSI design and the semiconductor ecosystem. I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to India's journey towards becoming a strong 'VLSI Nation,' and I dedicate this award to everyone who has been part of my journey so far."

"The decision to confer the VSI Lifetime Achievement Award 2024 was made by a distinguished 9-member jury comprising leaders from the Global Semiconductor Industry and Academic organizations," BITS Pilani said in a press statement.

"Prof. Rao's leadership and significant contributions were recognized as outstanding, and this acknowledgement makes him truly deserving of this prestigious award," the statement added.