BIZ-BRIEFS

Vivriti Capital borrows USD 25 mn from ADB for climate finance Mumbai, Sep 30 (PTI) Non-bank lender Vivriti Capital on Monday said it has borrowed USD 25 million from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for climate finance.

The senior secured debt facility has a four-year tenor and is the maiden certified climate bond issuance by a private-sector NBFC in India, as per an official statement.

----- Traqcheck raises funds at USD 14 mn valuation Enterprise software startup Traqcheck on Monday said it has raised an undisclosed sum of money at a USD 14 million valuation.

Investors in the pre-Series A round include Goldman Sachs' Alok Oberoi and Aakash Anand of Bellavita, as per a company statement. ---- Singapore-based Thinkuvate achieves first close of Rs 25 cr for India-focused fund Singapore-based angel investment platform Thinkuvate on Monday announced that it has achieved the first close of Rs 25 crore for its India-focused fund.

The platform has also invested in four startups, including Rosh.ai, Zippee, Pantherun and NymbleUp.ai, from the Thinkuvate India Fund already, as per a company statement.

----- Godrej and Boyce executes Rs 67 cr electrical works contract for financial capital's maiden underground metro line Godrej and Boyce on Monday said the company has executed a Rs 67 crore electrical works contract for the financial capital's maiden underground metro line.

The first phase of the 'Aqua Line' is set to be inaugurated soon, as per reports. PTI AA DRR