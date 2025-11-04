Biz context, strategy, process intelligence key to enterprise AI effectiveness: Celonis co-CEO

Munich, Nov 4 (PTI) Noting that many organisations struggle to gain returns from AI investments, Celonis on Tuesday said effective 'enterprise AI' deployment involves contextual understanding of business and seamless integration with existing systems, backed by the power of process intelligence.

At its annual event, Celosphere 2025, the German firm showcased how its 'process intelligence' platform is helping customers like Mercedes-Benz Group and Vinmar reap measurable business outcomes and impact.

"Enterprise AI is different; it is not about a single technology, but rather a strategic practice. It brings together a lot of things...operational intelligence, machine learning and deep learning all the way to generative and agentic AI," Alex Rinke, Celonis co-CEO and co-founder, said during a keynote address.

AI, however, is yet to fulfil its true potential, he said, citing IDC data that only 11 per cent of companies today derive measurable benefit from AI projects.

Infusing enterprise AI into operations can transform businesses and lead to measurable outcomes and impact, he said, adding that process intelligence completes the AI stack to make enterprise AI "truly work".

It is pertinent to mention here that process intelligence is a new class of data and business context, fuelled by process mining and AI. It gives companies insights into improving business operations and driving efficiencies.

The effectiveness of enterprise AI relies on multiple elements, such as understanding the context in which a business operates, Rinke said.

Further, it should be deployed strategically and integrated seamlessly with existing initiatives and systems, Rinke pointed out.

The Munich-headquartered process intelligence company also announced a partnership with data and AI firm Databricks to offer customers a "pathway to operationalise AI".

The integration leverages 'Delta Sharing' to directly connect the Celonis Process Intelligence platform with the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform.

Delta Sharing is Databricks' open source approach that enables customers to share live data across platforms, clouds and regions, backed by strong security and governance.

"The future of enterprise is AI-driven and composable," Carsten Thoma, President of Celonis, said.

As such, Celonis' process intelligence platform helps customers create a living digital twin of their operations across systems, departments, and other organisations, a kind of process intelligence graph.

The Celonis platform provides the capabilities to analyse, design, and operate autonomous processes and agents, integrating AI into enterprise operations.

"We see so many organisations struggling to get a return on their AI investments," Rinke said.

According to him, this often happens because organisations are thinking about 'Enterprise AI' as a technology.

"In reality, it's the strategic discipline of infusing AI into every part of their operations. This is what Celonis and our partners help customers do. We give their AI the context it needs. We guide them to deploy it in the right places. And, we enable them to make it work with everything else they're doing," he added.

Powered by process mining and AI, the Celonis process intelligence platform integrates process data and business context to create a living digital twin of business operations.