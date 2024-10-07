BIZ-CORPORATE-BRIEFS

Tira launches luxury skincare and haircare brand, Augustinus Bader in India New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Reliance Retail's omnichannel beauty platform Tira on Monday announced the launch of globally acclaimed luxury skincare and haircare brand Augustinus Bader in India.

Augustinus Bader is renowned for its scientifically advanced, multi-award-winning formulas, offering premium, efficacious products backed by research and applied science in the industry, according to a statement.

Founded by world-renowned stem cell and biomedical scientist, Professor Augustinus Bader, the brand has earned a global cult following since its launch in 2018 in its iconic blue bottle, adored by celebrities, beauty experts, and skincare enthusiasts.

Commenting on launch Bhakti Modi, Co-Founder of Tira, said, "The introduction of Augustinus Bader in India is yet another step in our endeavor to offer luxury, high-performance skincare that resonates with India’s growing community of beauty connoisseurs." ***** Kent RO Systems Partners with BLACK+DECKER, launches Advanced Water Purifiers in India *Home grown firm Kent RO Systems on Monday announced a licensing partnership with American manufacturer BLACK+DECKER, a global leader in home products and innovations.

It has launched two advanced water purifiers in India, which are available exclusively online via Amazon and Flipkart here, according to a joint statement.

The licensing partnership, facilitated by LicenseWorks, will bring new water purifying systems to homes in India.