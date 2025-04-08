BizConnect says its new extended reality solutions to help firms cut demo logistics by 70%

Mumbai, Apr 8 (PTI) Bengaluru-based industrial communication solutions provider BizConnect on Tuesday said its newly-introduced extended reality and 3D solutions under a new tech vertical will help companies reduce demo logistics by up to 70 per cent.

BizConnect CEO Sanjeev De said that the company has introduced immersive tech vertical ‘XploR’ for multiple sectors of the Indian industry.

"XploR aims to revolutionize how Indian industries market, sell, and train using advanced 3D, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and extended reality (XR) solutions," Sanjeev De said.

These solutions will help manufacturing and heavy engineering companies showcase machinery internals and workflows without shipping bulky equipment, he stated. The solutions will enable auto players to showcase virtual showrooms and interactive vehicle models which will reduce logistical burden of carrying models.

XploR's focus on cost reduction—slashing demo logistics by up to 70%—and sustainability, through less reliance on printed materials and travel, reflecting an emphasis on economic efficiency and domestic resourcefulness, Sanjeev De said.